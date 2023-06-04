PM expresses grief over loss of lives in India train accident

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a train accident in India. “Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy,” he said in a tweet. According to media reports, more than 288 people were killed and over 850 injured in a devastating three-train collision in India. The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. A wounded survivor rescued from the carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore, gets treated at a government hospital on June 3, 2023.