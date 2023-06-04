PM Shehbaz invites Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan

President Erdogan will continue to lead great nation on the path to progress, prosperity: PM Shehbaz.

ANKARA/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan and establish strategic collaboration in sectors of energy, agriculture, information technology (IT), and construction.

The Chief Executives of select Turkish business groups called on the PM here, during his visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meetings, the PM outlined the government’s vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures. Their exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximize mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of the economy through the direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

It may be recalled that after the signing of the historic Trade in Goods Agreement by the two countries in August last year, which became operational on May 1, new opportunities for trade of traditional and non-traditional products have emerged between the two countries. Therefore, for the effective utilization of these opportunities, the PM urged Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan, assuring them of complete facilitation and a conducive business environment.

The PM held separate meetings with leading Turkish companies that have already invested in Pakistan, including Anadolu Group, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetirim. During the meeting, the PM encouraged them to benefit from an investment- friendly environment and to expand their operations.

The Turkish companies briefed the PM on their existing and future plans for investment while thanking him for facilitating their operations in Pakistan. A considerable number of Turkish enterprises are already operating in Pakistan in various sectors and have contributed to the economic development of the country. Nevertheless, there are excellent opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in the areas of energy; especially hydro and solar, housing and construction, infrastructure, tourism, and transportation. During a meeting with Sinan Ak of Zorlu Group, the two sides discussed projects regarding wind power and solar energy.

The PM welcomed the interest of the Zorlu Group in different fields including electronics and energy. Ahmet Albayrak, Chairman Board of Directors of Al-Bayrak Group during the meeting informed the PM about their interest in investment in affordable housing projects, solid waste management, generation of electricity from waste, and tractor industry. The PM hailed the projects of Al-Bayrak Group in Pakistan. The delegation of the Turkish Contractors Association led by its President Erdal Eren during the meeting discussed with the PM, the immense prospects of investment in the construction sector of Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey Dr Yousaf Junaid were also present in the meetings.

‘Inauguration of President Erdogan’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday here joined world leaders at the inauguration ceremony of President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister conveyed the heartiest felicitations on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as President of Türkiye and wished him continued success.

Acknowledging President Erdogan’s visionary leadership, the prime minister stated that Türkiye’s impressive strides in all fields during the past twenty years was the most remarkable achievement. As the Turkish Republic commemorates its centenary this year, it was befitting that President Erdogan would continue to lead the great nation on the path to progress and prosperity, the prime minister added. The prime minister also thanked the President for his efforts to promote regional peace and for the President’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue. Reiterating his commitment to further strengthen Pakistan Türkiye brotherly ties and enhancing diverse strategic partnerships, the prime minister invited President Erdogan to visit Pakistan to co-chair the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy historic relations that transcend the boundaries of time and geography. Both countries have always stood by each other in times of need while celebrating each other’s success.

The president thanked the prime minister and reciprocated the warm sentiments, as well as expressing his best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also felicitated President Erdogan.

President Erdogan was accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan.

In his remarks on the occasion, President Erdogan thanked the people of Turkiye for electing him for another term. He urged the people of Turkiye to forge unity and work towards a better future with collective effort. “Democracy in Turkiye is strong. We will strengthen it further,” he said adding Turkiye wanted good relations with all countries and would play its role for peace and security in the world.

President Erdogan thanked leaders of the countries including PM Shehbaz Sharif for attending his inauguration ceremony.

High-level officials from 78 countries attended Turkish President Erdogan’s swearing- in ceremony.

The ceremony at the Presidential Complex was attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Earlier, President Erdogan took oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and began his new term. He received his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Devlet Bahceli. After taking the oath, Erdogan visited Anitkabir.

President Erdogan hosted guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palace, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony.

He is expected to announce his cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country’s Supreme Election Council.

‘Turkish entrepreneurs keen to invest in Pakistan’

Chairman Pak Yatirim and President DEIK Neil Olpak called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and expressed their keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy and construction sectors.

President DEIK, the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, informed the prime minister about the Turkish companies’ intentions to invest in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz welcomed their keenness to invest in Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan Ambassador in Turkiye Dr Yousuf Junaid were present in the meeting.