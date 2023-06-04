Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N, Tareen group leaders in contact with PPP, says Khosa

PML-N, Tareen group leaders in contact with PPP, says Khosa
3:02 PM | June 04, 2023
National

Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa Sunday claimed that a part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) current and former assembly members, leaders from Jahangir Tareen group are also in contact with the PPP. 

 In his exclusive interview, Dost Muhammad Khosa said eight to ten PML-N MNAs ‘contacted’ are in touch with the Pakistan People’s Party.

Khosa further said that some of PML-N leaders are current and some are former MNAs.

The PPP leader, referring to Jahangir Tareen’s efforts to form a new political party, said that the people of the latest group have already faced defeat and now they cannot afford another ‘misadventure’.

Khosa revealed that a group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had sought Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s permission to contest the upcoming election as independent candidates.

PML-N has lost its credibility in the masses, therefore they should be allowed to contest as independent candidates, not on lion’s mark, Khosa said and added that PML-N leadership has expressed ‘anger’ on the demand.

Karachi weather forecast for next 24 hours

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023