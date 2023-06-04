Police constable dies, three injured in road accident

LARKANA-A police constable was killed while three inmates got injured in a road mishap near Marri Chowk, on Larkana-Dadu road, some 8 km away from here, on Saturday evening.

According to police reports, a police mobile of Jhatpate police station of Dera Allahyar of Balochistan was heading towards Karachi from Dera AllahYar. Suddenly the vehicle turned-turtle and fell into roadside ditch due to a burst

of the tyre. Resultantly, one constable Abdul Hai Khoso was killed on the spot and inmated Muhammad Ali Bhungar, Naveed Ali Marri and Waqqar Ahmed got injured. The injured were shifted to the casualty department of CMC hospital Larkana for further treatment.

Three injured in

firing incident

As many as three individuals sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident allegedly carried out by extortionists at a residential project in Karachi’s Scheme 33, Shah Faisal Colony area. According to the details, an extortionist group allegedly involved in a firing incident, resulting in three injuries, including a security guard of the residential project in Scheme 33. It learnt that CCTV footage of the incident has also came to light in which the shooter can be clearly seen approached towards the guard on a bike with his accomplice and opened indiscriminate fire leaving a security guard and two pedestrians injured.

On the complaint of the project’s in-charge, Muhammad Shahoor, the Sachal police have registered an First Information Report (FIR) nominates Waseeullah Lakhoo, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Tariq, and Samiullah, who are believed to be associated with the Lari Gangwar. The extortionists had demanded ransom from the project owner, Asif Ghaziani, over a telephone call. According to the complainant, the extortionists gave dire consequences threat to Asif Ghaziani if he failed to pay the extortion money.