Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police foil cigarettes smuggling bid

STAFF REPORT
June 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hatri police here on Saturday foiled smuggling of cigarettes being smuggled in a truck trawler, seizing the consignment worth Rs15 million. The police spokesman informed that DSP Sagheer Hussain Mugheri and his team during checking near the Ayub Hotel on the National Highway found the illegal consignment containing 485 cartons. He added that the police also arrested the vehicle’s driver Muhammad Nadeem and booked him in an FIR under sections 482, 485, 486, 289 and 270 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 66-A and 67 of the Copyright Act. The case was lodged on the state’s complaint at Hatri police station.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1685770202.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023