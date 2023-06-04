Police foil cigarettes smuggling bid

HYDERABAD - The Hatri police here on Saturday foiled smuggling of cigarettes being smuggled in a truck trawler, seizing the consignment worth Rs15 million. The police spokesman informed that DSP Sagheer Hussain Mugheri and his team during checking near the Ayub Hotel on the National Highway found the illegal consignment containing 485 cartons. He added that the police also arrested the vehicle’s driver Muhammad Nadeem and booked him in an FIR under sections 482, 485, 486, 289 and 270 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 66-A and 67 of the Copyright Act. The case was lodged on the state’s complaint at Hatri police station.