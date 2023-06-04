Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP to announce candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor next week

PPP to announce candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor next week
Web Desk
10:26 PM | June 04, 2023
National

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is likely to announce the candidates for the posts of Karachi mayor and deputy mayor next week.

The sources divulged on Sunday that the PPP would likely to reject the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) request to adjust its candidate as deputy mayor.

The announcement of the posts of mayor and deputy mayor had been delayed because Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was not present in the country.

For the post of deputy mayor, PPP leader Salman Abdullah Murad is the strong candidate.

The nomination papers will be submitted on June 9 in a bid to pick up the candidates for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023