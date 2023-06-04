PPP to flex muscles in Lahore

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central Punjab general secretary Hassan Murtaza said on Sunday that his party would hold a public gathering in the provincial capital soon.

Speaking to media, Mr Murtaza said, "With every passing day, the PPP is looking up to Punjab ahead of the elections." He recounted that many leaders had joined the PPP in just a few days.

"The PPP had been weakened through political engineering. Many of the people, who joined the PPP, were separated in the past through political engineering. We will not welcome anybody in rashness or temporarily," Mr Murtaza maintained.

In connection with the birthday celebration of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Mr Murtaza said, "The PPP will stage a big public gathering in Lahore."

Mr Murtaza vowed to not ignore the PPP’s workers, while choosing the electable for the next elections.