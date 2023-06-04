PRU appoints Mulder as head coach for ARC 2023 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has announced the appointment of Gert Mulder as the head coach for the upcoming Asia Rugby Men Division-1 2023 tournament. PRU Secretary Salman Sheikh revealed to the media that the matches are provisionally scheduled for July 4 and 8 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The winner of the tournament will secure qualification for the Asia Rugby Championship next year. The stakes are high for both Pakistan and the UAE as they harbor ambitions of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. The Asia Rugby Championship currently consists of Hong Kong China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Mulder, a South African coach, was previously appointed as the Head Coach for the Asian Rugby Division II Tournament in 2022, which Pakistan won against Thailand. He will once again take charge of the team for the two-match series in the Asian Rugby Division 1. Expressing his excitement, Mulder stated, “It is an honor to continue leading the Pakistan National Rugby Team as we embark on this new chapter in our journey. The promotion to ARC Division 1 is a testament to the team’s hard work and progress. While the competition will undoubtedly be tougher, I have full faith in our players’ capabilities. We will face each challenge head-on and strive to make our mark in the elite division of Asian rugby.” The ARC Division 1 2023 will witness Pakistan and the UAE clash in two matches on July 4 and 8, to be held in Lahore. The team that accumulates the most points will secure a berth in the Asian Rugby Championship, bringing them a step closer to their ultimate dream of qualifying for the Rugby World Cup. With the advantage of playing on home ground, the Pakistani team aims to leverage the support of their passionate fans and showcase their skills on the rugby field. This tournament presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to establish its presence in the regional rugby landscape and elevate the sport’s profile within the country.

