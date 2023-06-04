PTI blames Punjab govt for ill-treating detained its women

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib on Saturday came down hard on the caretaker government in Punjab for allegedly ill-treating party’s detained women.

He said that a curfew was imposed in the court’s premises in Lahore during the appearance of former PTI lawmaker Alia Hamza Malik and party activist Sanam Javed.

Sharing a video on the occasion of the court appearance of the arrested PTI women on Saturday, PTI’s regional president Habib alleged that the government crossed all limits of barbarism and cruelties.

He said that Alia and Sanam were protesting against the ill-treatment in the jail last night.

He went on to say that female police officers have been searching them at night, adding that neither media nor their families and children were allowed to meet them in the court.

Meanwhile, PTI president of Islamabad chapter and former MNA Ali Awan has said that 691, out of the total 716, party workers and activists who had been arrested by police in connection with May 9 violence were set free by courts.

Awan said that a total of 716 PTI workers including male and female were detained in connection with 34 alleged “false cases” related to arson attacks and mayhem in the federal capital.

He said that the efforts of the PTI Islamabad organisation and lawyers’ team yielded results and 691 individuals have been freed up till now.

PTI Islamabad region president said that the remaining 25 workers would also be soon set free to reach their homes safely.