Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Qaim Ali Shah heaps praise on FM Bilawal Bhutto

Qaim Ali Shah heaps praise on FM Bilawal Bhutto
Web Desk
10:23 PM | June 04, 2023
National

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah heaped praise on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Mr Shah said, "I would like to felicitate my leadership for flexing muscles in Punjab. There has been a significant change in Punjab and Sindh within a year".

"It is quite rare that people are blessed with political insight and wisdom. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has worked hard to improve ties with the foreign countries, including China."

He recounted the political importance of his party, saying, "In the past, we had faced dictatorships. The PPP workers did not care about their lives and persistently chanted the slogans in favour of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto."

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1685835827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023