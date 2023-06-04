Qaim Ali Shah heaps praise on FM Bilawal Bhutto

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah heaped praise on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday.

Speaking to media, Mr Shah said, "I would like to felicitate my leadership for flexing muscles in Punjab. There has been a significant change in Punjab and Sindh within a year".

"It is quite rare that people are blessed with political insight and wisdom. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has worked hard to improve ties with the foreign countries, including China."

He recounted the political importance of his party, saying, "In the past, we had faced dictatorships. The PPP workers did not care about their lives and persistently chanted the slogans in favour of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto."