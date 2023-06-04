As Eid ul Adha approaches and people, especially children, eagerly anticipate buying sacrificial animals, the Sindh government has identified eight designated locations in Karachi where cattle markets will be set up.

The government has imposed Section 144, a legal provision, to prevent the establishment of markets in unauthorized areas, aiming to avoid traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security concerns.

According to the notification, the cattle market previously located on the Superhighway and managed by the Malir Cantonment Board will be relocated to Taiser Town this year. The authorized cattle market locations in Karachi include:

The notification also empowers Station House Officers (SHOs) to take legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against anyone violating Section 144.

Security measures have been enhanced at the cattle market established by the Malir Cantonment Board, with the deployment of police and Ranger’s personnel, as well as the establishment of security checkpoints along the route and at key intersections leading to the market.

Every year, as Eid ul Adha approaches, numerous authorized and unauthorized cattle markets spring up across the country, as people seek to purchase the best sacrificial animals for the occasion.

