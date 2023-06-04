Secretary Sports visits Ali Embroidery High Performance Tennis Camp

Lahore-Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman on Saturday visited Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp here at the state-of-the-art Nishtar Park Sports Complex Tennis Courts.

The Secretary Sports Punjab met with all the participants of the camp and lauded their passion and dedication for tennis and hoped that such a talent will be further trained and groomed under the dynamic leadership of PLTA Secretary and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and his qualified coaches including Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Ahmed Babar, Arif Feroz and trainer Azhar Hussain.

Shahid Zaman appreciated the efforts of former and present Davis cuppers for grooming the junior national top players and giving their expertise to the future Pakistan tennis stars. “I assure Rashid Malik of my all-out support in starting a proper academy and I hoped under his training and guidance, the talented players of the academy will learn the finest points of the game and emerge as future champions of the country.”

Rashid Malik, SBP Head, thanked the Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman for visiting the Ali Embroidery Mill High Performance Tennis Camp. “I am grateful to Mr. Shahid Zaman for allowing me to hold the Punjab Junior Tennis Championship from June 14 to 18 here at Nishtar Park Tennis Center. He has also asked me to do both Pakistan Open Tennis Championships here where all top players will be see in action.”

Malik, who is also former Davis Cup captain and coach and PLTA Secretary, said that it’s great to have person like Shahid Zaman as Secretary Sports, who is very positive and wants to promote sports at all levels. “With persons like Shahid Zaman at such a high-level post as Secretary Sports Punjab, with a great vision of sports, the talented players of Punjab will get a lot of benefits as he is keen to provide all the necessary basic facilities and platforms to showcase their skills and emerge as top-ranked players at national and international level.”