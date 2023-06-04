Sindh to establish international standard resort at Keenjhar Lake

KARACHI-In a step towards providing tourism facilities to picnickers, the Sindh government has decided to establish a tourist resort of international standard at Keenjhar Lake. The decision was taken in a steering committee meeting chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh. Kuwait Investment Agency briefed the meeting about the construction of international level resort at Keenjhar Lake.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Sheikh said that Sindh government was working on a plan to convert Keenjhar Lake into an international standard resort, equipped with all modern tourism facilities.

The energy minister further said that Kenjhar Lake covers an area of ??24 km, adding that a suitable place is being determined for the construction of a modern resort. Keenjhar Lake is located in Thatta District of Sindh the province of Pakistan. It is situated about 36 kilometres (22 mi) from the city of Thatta. It is the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan and an important source of drinking water for Thatta District and Karachi city.