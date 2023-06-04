Khyber - Former Director of Education, Hashim Khan, delivered a powerful speech at Government High School Paindi Lalma, Mullagori, highlighting the significant role of teachers in shaping society and the future of the nation.

As the chief guest at an event organized by Tanzeem- e-Asateza, Khan emphasized the crucial responsibility of teachers in imparting knowledge and instilling a sense of responsibility in the younger generation. Recognizing the correlation between high literacy rates and the development of a country, Khan urged teachers to take an active part in character building and to channel their energies into educating the new generation in tribal regions.

During the event, Khan applauded the positive role played by Tanzeeme- Asateza in advocating for teachers’ and students’ rights. Provincial representative Sikandar Khan Yousafzai shed light on the organization’s activities aimed at the welfare of teachers and students. Yousafzai also called upon philanthropists to support their efforts to improve the conditions of underprivileged and orphaned students in government- run educational institutions.

The gathering was attended by Deputy District Education Officer Shahid Ali, Circle Officer Abdunawaz, and Principal Shahid Ali, along with a large number of teachers, students, and members of the community. Tanzeem-e-Asateza, ‘Teachers can change fate of society in collaboration with Dia Pakistan, distributed cash assistance, free stationery, and bags to 250 deserving and impoverished students, providing them with much-needed support for their educational journey.