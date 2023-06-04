Sunday, June 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three Israeli soldiers killed near Egypt border  

Agencies
June 04, 2023
International

CAIRO -Three Israeli soldiers have been killed by an Egyptian policeman in shootings in Israeli territory near the border with Egypt, Israel’s military says. An investigation with the Egyptian army has been launched, it adds. Egypt’s military said its security officer had crossed a checkpoint while chasing drug traffickers. The Israeli military has said the shootings were assumed to be connected with a drug smuggling operation it had carried out overnight. According to the army, two Israeli soldiers - a man and woman - posted in a remote spot along the border were shot dead early on Saturday morning. Their bodies were discovered after a senior officer was unable to contact them. Hours later, after a search operation, the alleged attacker was encircled and there was a shootout, the Israeli military says. A third soldier was killed, along with the gunman, who it said was an Egyptian policeman. Another soldier was wounded in that exchange. 

ONE Homes signs sponsorship agreement to back rising British-Pakistani racing star

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1685770202.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023