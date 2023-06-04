Sunday, June 04, 2023
Three suspects arrested through Interpol

STAFF REPORT
June 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Interpol Pakistan conducted a successful operation in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and apprehended three wanted suspects by Faisalabad police. According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with Interpol Pakistan has arrested three wanted suspects from the UAE and transferred them to Pakistan. The arrested suspects include Muhammad Zeshan, Muhammad Usman, and Muhammad Saqlain. The suspects are wanted by Faisalabad police in the case of abduction and sexual assault. Upon the request of the concerned police, the FIA’s NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued red notices for the arrest of the suspects. Subsequently, the FIA Immigration handed over the suspects to the Islamabad Police.

