Turkish President’s swearing-in ceremony: PM Shehbaz meets leaders of various countries
12:32 PM | June 04, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the leaders of various countries on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkiye and Chairman of MHP Party Devlet Bahceli. The Prime Minister felicitated the Chairman on winning the elections.

Shehbaz Sharif also met with Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani. Both the leaders expressed their desire to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The Prime Minister also met with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. Speaking at the meeting Shehbaz Sharif said barter trade between Iran and Pakistan is a good development that will benefit the people of both countries.

In his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two leaders discussed regional cooperation, connectivity of the region and acceleration of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Meanwhile in a tweet today, the Prime Minister expressed that in his meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups, he highlighted the need for investment and trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction.

He said exciting opportunities have emerged for collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan and Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year.

The Prime Minister further said the target of increasing bilateral trade volume to five billion dollars annually over the next three years is very much achievable.

He said he was glad to find discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships and establishing new ventures.

