Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Bannu gunfight

ISLAMABAD - Two terrorists were killed and as many soldiers embraced martyrdom during an operation in Bannu district, officials said on Saturday. “On 3rd June 2023, fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists in area of Jani Khel, Bannu District. Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location resultantly2 terrorists were sent to hell,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza (age 40 years, resident of District Bahawalpur) and Havildar Muhammad Anwar (age 41 years resident of District Sialkot) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR said.