US deputy chief of mission appreciates CBD Punjab’s economic development initiatives

LAHORE - US Deputy Chief of Mission for Pakistan, Andrew Schofer visited Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) the other day, in a bid to learn about the projects and development plans initiated by the authority. The US Deputy Chief of Mission was accompanied by a delegation from the US Consulate General Lahore, including US Consul General William K. Makaneole, Political and Economic Chief Kathleen Gibilisco, and Cultural Affairs Officer Paul Garr. The envoy was warmly welcomed by the CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin and other senior officials of the authority, including COO, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Executive Director Commercial, Mohammed Omer, Director Business Development, Ali Waqar Shah and Director Architecture, Sameer Aftab. The delegation led by the US Deputy Chief of Mission was briefed about the projects of PCBDDA Punjab. During the visit, Deputy Chief of Mission, Andrew Schofer expressed his appreciation for the significant efforts made by the authority, in fostering infrastructural development and economic growth in Punjab. He recognized the pivotal role that PCBDDA in creating a conducive environment for local and foreign businesses to thrive, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan. CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin expressed his gratitude for the appreciation from the US Embassy. He highlighted the achievements of the authority in transforming Punjab into a vibrant hub for commercial activities and emphasized the importance of international collaborations to further accelerate this economic growth. Imran Amin stated, “We are honoured to have Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer acknowledge our endeavors. Our vision is to create an enabling environment for businesses by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class facilities, and comprehensive support services. We look forward to further strengthening our ties with international partners, including the United States, to foster sustainable economic development in Punjab.”

The visit of US officials will serve as a platform for a constructive dialogue between PCBDDA and the US Embassy, facilitating an exchange of ideas and best practices to enhance the business ecosystem in Punjab. We remain committed to promoting investment opportunities and fostering stronger ties between the United States and Pakistan.