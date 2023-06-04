We will welcome anyone who is leaving PTI: Langrial

LAHORE - Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Saturday said that an understanding had been reached with Jahangir Khan Tareen group on moving forward together.

Ilyas was a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan before heading a group of dissidents in the party. He met JKT in Lahore on Saturday. “Our understanding with Jahangir Tareen is that we will move forward together,” the former PTI leader said while speaking to the media, adding that work regarding a new party was under way. “Good news is on the way for PTI members looking for a position of leadership in other parties,” he further stated.

When asked about reports of two other ex-PTI leaders, Hashim Dogar and Murad Raas of planning to “form a new group and identity”, he said, “They are our own people. There will be no separate group and we all will move forward together.”

Standing alongside Ilyas, former Punjab minister Nauman Langrial also said, “We will welcome anyone who is ready to leave the PTI and its narrative.” In recent days, several PTI members, including prominent leaders, have party ways with the party following a state crackdown on it over allegations of their involvement in vandalism during May 9 protests following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.