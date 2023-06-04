Will stand with PTI even if 100 cases registered against me, says Elahi

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi said that he would stand with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) even if 100 cases were registered against him.

He expressed these views while appearing in an anti-corruption court in illegal recruitments case in the Punjab Assembly.

PTI Punjab President came down hard on the PDM, calling it a failed alliance.

He stated that he had the opportunity to be in power three times and knew the ins and outs of the system. He further added that PDM was leaving people in chaos and had nothing to offer to the public, with a lack of fulfillment of promises made. He also expressed his concerns about the economy, stating that no one was getting anything due to inflation and Mr Zardari would collect Jahangir Tareen's left 'wealth'.

Elahi also made the statement that Punjab belonged to PTI, and nobody could take that away from it. He proudly said that his family was standing with PTI and he would support them in thick and thin. He further added that, even if 100 cases were registered against him, he would support the PTI, and all the tactics being used against him would be down. Elahi showed that he was confident and that his legal team was strong.