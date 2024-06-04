11 coalminers die of suffocation in Balochistan

QUETTA - At least 11 miners working deep inside a coal mine died of suffocation in Sanjdi, Balochistan on Monday. Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani Baloch said that the accident occurred due to a gas leak, resulting in the deaths of11 people.

“The deceased included nine miners, a contractor, and a mine manager, he said adding that the deceased hailed from of Swat. The bodies of the victims will be sent to their hometown after funeral prayers, maintained.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a coal mine gas leak incident in Sanjadi area of Balochistan province. The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to them. The prime minister said that they shared the moments of grief with the affected families.