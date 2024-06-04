Tuesday, June 04, 2024
122 shopkeepers slaped Rs380,000 fine for overcharging in Khanewal

syed hammad hussain
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal   -   Due to the effective strategy of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the performance of price control magistrates has significantly improved. In two days, 122 shopkeepers were fined to the tune of Rs 380,000 for overcharging, and three shops were sealed.  The deputy commissioner, while instructing the price control magistrates to be active in the field to provide relief to the public, reprimanded officers with poor performance.

In a meeting about the performance of price control magistrates, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aitezaz Anjum briefed the attendees. Muhammad Ali Bukhari, while reprimanding the magistrates with poor performance, tasked each price magistrate to visit 100 shops daily and instructed them to impose heavy fines on law-breaking shopkeepers.  He mentioned in the meeting that Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a special focus on price control. Bread and Bakery slice bread should be sold at fixed rates under all circumstances, and immediate action should be taken on complaints of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the DC called a meeting of agriculture and irrigation officers regarding complaints about water during the cotton season and instructed them to ensure the supply of canal water to farmers as per the agreed schedule. He also ordered the provision of fertilizer at controlled rates and checked the supply record of dealers on the portal.

syed hammad hussain

