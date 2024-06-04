255 students held for using unfair means in HSC annual examinations-2024

LARKANA - On the fourth day of the Annual Examinations-2024 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I and II, under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the vigilance teams of Board on Monday caught 95 students red handed while using unfair means during the examinations. The Chairman BISE Larkana, Sikandar Ali Mirjat formed vigilance teams to control the use of unfair means. The 30 vigilance teams conducted surprised raids at various examination centres of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu district including Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar and held 95 students while using unfair means in the chemistry-I of Class XI and XII paper of Pakistan Studies Annual Examinations-2024. Besides, the vigilance teams also caught 162 impersonators sitting in the examination centres to solve the papers for actual students.

Meanwhile, the chairman, BISE, alongwith Controller of Examinations, Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro visited various examination centres of Larkana city, Ratodero, Naudero, Bunguldero of Larkana and Shikarpur districts and to review the examination process of Annual Examinations-2024 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part I and II (Class XI and XII). During the visit of various blocks of examination centres, the chairman, BISE Larkana held 25 students while using unfair means during the examination process, their books, mobile sets and answers copies were handed over to the authorities concerned for further disciplinary action.