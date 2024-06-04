44 terrorists arrested in intelligence based operations across Punjab

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 44 terrorists in hundreds of intelligence-based operations carried out across Punjab, says in media reports. A CTD spokesman informed on Monday that 794 IBOs were conducted throughout Punjab including in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalpur. According to the CTD spokesman, two dangerous terrorists belonging to TTP were arrested from Lahore. The spokesman said explosives, suicide vest, hand grenade, 37 detonators, 174 feet fuse wire, three IED bombs, prima card, mobiles and cash were seized from the terrorists. Some of the detained terrorists were identified as Muhammad Khan, Abdul Rauf, Habibullah, Muhammad Shahzad, Hamayatullah, Osama, Azeem, Tariq Khan, Tanveer Ahmed and Ahsan. The CTD officials said the terrorists were planning to launch attacks at different places. The authorities had arrested 673 suspects during 2,738 combing operations in May. As many as 96,796 people were questioned.