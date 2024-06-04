AJK court rejects poet Ahmed Farhad’s bail petition

An anti-terrorism court in Muzaffarabad rejected on Tuesday the bail petition of poet .

The court announced its verdict reserved on Monday after hearing arguments from both sides.

Zulqarnain Naqvi Advocate had filed the bail petition in Muzaffarabad court.

“The case against , has been registered under seven clauses including terrorism,” Zulqarnain Naqvi Advocate talking to media last week

He said the case was registered on May 13, that was the day when the Awami Action Committee had staged its protest.

came into the spotlight after he went missing during recent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 15, his wife filed a petition in IHC, requesting that he be found and produced before the court and to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.

On May 29, the Attorney General of Pakistan informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that missing poet had been arrested and in AJK police custody.

The AGP submitted Dher Kot police station Kashmir’s report in the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

In a previous hearing the court had summoned top officials of the intelligence agencies and federal law minister in the poet and journalist Shah’s missing case.

The IHC, last week, turned down the federal government’s plea to wrap up the poet’s recovery case till he personally appeared in the hearing.

The IHC will resume the hearing of the case on June 7.