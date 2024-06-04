Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp starts

LAHORE - The 3rd Ali Embroidery Mills High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2024 commenced here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday.A month-long camp, being organized by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, has beensponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills for the last three years.Former national tennis player Asif Feroze,former Junior Davis Cupper &Pakistan junior No 1 Ahmad Babar along with national player Imran Bhatti will train the camp participants under the supervision of Mr.Rashid Malik, former Pakistan No 1, Davis Cup captain &coach and also certified ITF Level 1 & 2 coach.The opening ceremony of the camp will take place on Wednesday(June 3) at 5:30 pm and graced by Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, and Rashid Malik as chief guests.