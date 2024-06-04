Another Plastic Ban

Launched a month ago and scheduled to kick in on the 5th of June, Punjab is implementing a province-wide plastic bag ban. Championed by the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Punjab, this step is much-needed in reducing plastic consumption and its detrimental impacts. However, the question remains: will it be any different from previous bans?

The merits of the move are unquestionable. The ban aims to eradicate the use of plastic bags, mitigating the severe risks they pose to human life, wildlife, and aquatic ecosystems. Plastic bags, notorious for their non-biodegradable nature, clutter our landscapes, pollute our waterways, and endanger countless species. Their harmful effects infiltrate every aspect of the environment, from choking marine life to contaminating soil and water with toxic microplastics. This ban extends to plastic bags less than 75 microns in thickness, as well as various plastic items including disposables and multi-layer packaging products listed in Schedules 1 and 2 of the Punjab Single-Use Plastic Products Regulation 2023. Previous attempts to curb plastic bag usage in Pakistan have been made, but without robust enforcement, these efforts have largely fallen short. Effective implementation by law enforcement agencies is crucial for the success of this new initiative.

For the ban to be successful, it must be supported by both the authorities and the public. Getting commercial enterprises, such as small businesses, on board will be challenging. Providing alternative solutions such as encouraging the use of reusable bags or paper-based biodegradable bags will lessen the burden on shopkeepers while gradually building a new recycling-focused culture.

This time around, all plastic manufacturers, collectors, and recyclers throughout the province are mandated to register with the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to ensure accountability and regulation. Let us hope that such coercive methods will encourage the steady disuse of single-use plastics.