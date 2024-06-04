Blazing Forests

Amazon fires used to cause alarm among the general public and experts monitoring the forest. With climate change, this alarm has come home. Pakistan’s forest cover is not as expansive as the Amazon, but the risk has become very apparent in the past week when fires at multiple locations in the Margalla Hills were doused after hours of effort. Sunlight and extreme temperatures are increasing the likelihood of such mishaps, and with the climatic conditions of a heatwave, the fires become more deadly, difficult to control, and intense. The Margalla fires should be a wake-up call.

Reliance on conventional means to put out the fire reflects a lack of infrastructure and equipment, as evidenced by the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) latest bid to purchase water bomber aircraft. Instead of borrowing equipment from the Navy or the Air Force, the NDMA and respective provincial authorities must be self-sufficient because calamities demand a swift response. Transporting firefighters through vehicles and having them walk on foot to the fire site means a lot of time is wasted due to the lack of advanced means for on-spot landing of personnel and equipment.

At its peak, the Amazon saw 3,358 simultaneous fires in 2022. This figure shows that fires spread quickly, and wind plays a significant role. If we are short of equipment, we run the risk of fires spreading rapidly across kilometers of forest cover, which not only destroys the green cover we need against the blazing sun but also poses the risk of spreading to nearby inhabited areas.

The combination of sunlight and high temperatures is turning Pakistan into prime forest fire territory, a problem that was previously isolated. While we have done well to combat fires so far with our limited resources, a dedicated force and advanced equipment to cover large distances are much needed.