Tuesday, June 04, 2024
China's Chang'e-6 probe takes off from moon carrying samples

China's Chang'e-6 probe takes off from moon carrying samples
Anadolu
10:17 AM | June 04, 2024
China's Chang'e-6 probe lifted off from the far side of the moon Tuesday morning with samples it collected, a report said.

"The mission has withstood the test of high temperature on the far side of the moon," the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

After sampling was completed, a Chinese flag carried by the lander was unfurled for the first time on the far side of the moon, it said.

Compared with Chang'e-5, which retrieved samples from the near side of the moon, Chang'e-6 has seen improvements in the autonomy and reliability of its navigation, guidance and control system to tackle the challenges posed by the uncertainties of the moon's far side during its takeoff and ascent, according to the CNSA.

