Christian accused of blasphemy in Sargodha dies from injuries

Nazir Masih loses battle for life at Rawalpindi military hospital after nine days.

SARGODHA/LAHORE - A Christian man who was brutally attacked by an angry mob in Sargodha district last week over alleged blasphemy succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, police officials said. According to a police spokesperson, Nazir Masih, who was under treatment in CMH Hospital in Rawalpindi for nine days. Sultan Gill, son of 74-year-old Nazeer Masih Gill, said his father passed away after the government had moved him to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi on the day of the attack, May 25, for security reasons. “Doctors there conducted two surgeries to save his life, but despite the removal of bone fragments from his brain, his condition remained precarious, and he couldn’t survive,” Sultan Gill told reporters.

According to the report, Masih died due to severe injuries to his head, said the hospital sources. The incident took place on May 25 in Sargodha after an angry mob tortured Masih for alleged blasphemy.

The situation turned violent when enraged people attacked the victim’s house in the Mujahid Colony area, damaging his belongings and torching a shoe factory established within it. They also burnt tyres and damaged electricity installations in the area. Following the incident, at least 25 people were taken into custody by the police who also shifted the victim and his family to an undisclosed location after rescuing them. Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti pledged that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice after holding a transparent inquiry into the incident. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had also expressed concerns over the situation in Sargodha and urged the Punjab Police and district administration to bring perpetrators to justice immediately. Interestingly, Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar a few days ago declared Head Constable Anees-ur-Rehman as the “Hero of the Day” for rescuing a civilian in the Rescue 1122 vehicle despite intense stone-pelting in Sargodha.

The police chief went on to say that Sargodha Police acted on the principle of “Faith Produces Certainty,” and with timely intervention, prevented a major tragedy.