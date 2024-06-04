Cipher case is a reality, govt reacts to Imran’s acquittal

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a clear stance that the Official Secrets Act was violated and misused by founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI leader used the cipher for political gains while putting the national security at stake. “The secret state document was brought into the political arena and used for personal and political purposes.”

He accused the PTI of spreading false propaganda to sway public opinion against the government. He said the current government had brought the country back on the right track. The economy was now moving forward, with all positive indicators as inflation had reduced and the rupee stabilized, while the stock exchange was also showing strong performance, reflecting increased investors’ confidence. Rana Ihsaan said that foreign-friendly countries were showing interest in investing in Pakistan. He said the PML-N believed in governance through performance. “This is our only narrative; this is our politics and performance.”

Meanwhile, a federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs said on Monday that the courts should be “mindful” of national security while deciding on the sensitive matters.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, the federal government’s spokesperson for legal affairs, stated this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad shortly after the IHC acquitted the top PTI leaders in the cipher case.

In a major relief to the embattled former ruling party, the IHC annulled Imran and Qureshi’s conviction in the infamous cipher case containing charges of misusing and misplacing the classified diplomatic document.

“Detailed verdict of the case is due to arrive,” Barrister Malik said, insisting that the cipher case was a “reality” which cannot be denied.

He said that the former prime minister waved a classified document at a public gathering, whereas, then-principal secretary Azam Khan also confessed about a “missing copy of the cipher”.

“Nothing is more important than our national security. The prosecution will decide on challenging the IHC’s ruling after the issuance of a detailed verdict,” he said. He urged that the courts to never ignore the national security’s aspect in any case and the cipher case should be sent for retrial. Malik further clarified that both the accused were not sentenced “at the behest of any individual”.

He vowed that the federal government and the armed forces would never compromise on the national security affairs. The politico, however, clarified that the federal government accepted the verdicts of the courts and never criticised the judiciary unlike a certain political party which continued to “malign the honourable judges”.