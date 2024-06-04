Tuesday, June 04, 2024
CM Maryam directs officials to expedite crackdown on power theft

Web Desk
12:51 AM | June 04, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday directed the officials to expedite the crackdown on the power theft.

A meeting was held with CM Maryam Nawaz in the chair over the issue of power theft.

A detailed report was presented over the performance of five distribution companies including LESCO.

Punjab chief secretary and IG police gave a briefing over the ongoing crackdown on the power theft.

“As many as 660 policemen are taking part in the crackdown on the power theft in every district,” IG briefed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal.

