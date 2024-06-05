Wednesday, June 05, 2024
CM Murad inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities

Our Staff Reporter
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the Vocational Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Ancholi in a simple ceremony organised at CM House’s Conference Room on Tuesday. He got the plaque unveiled by a differently-abled person – Ali Ansar.

The ceremony was attended by provincial secretaries, notables and heads of different NGOs working for persons with disabilities.

The CM was told that 240 persons with disabilities, including 120 girls have been enrolled at the Vocation Centre and they are being imparted vocational training. Of 240 students, 60 have been enrolled in Computer Science, 72 in Tailoring, 48 in Beautification and 60 in Mobile Repair.

The CM directed the Secretary DEPD to run the centre effectively and he would provide more facilities and equipment if needed.

