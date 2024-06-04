‘Conditions unspeakable’ as relentless Israeli attacks force one million people to flee Rafah: UNRWA

UNITED NATIONS - A staggering one million people have now fled Rafah in southern Gaza, the UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Monday, amid fresh reports of overnight attacks in southern, central and northern locations by Israeli forces.

The small city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip had been sheltering more than a million Palestinians who fled Israeli assaults on other parts of the besieged enclave. “Thousands of families now shelter in damaged and destroyed facilities in Khan Younis, where UNRWA keeps providing essential services, despite increasing challenges. Conditions are unspeakable,” the UN agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The development comes three days since US President Joe Biden unveiled a ceasefire proposal based on a phased end to the war, reportedly involving the withdrawal of Israeli forces from built-up areas, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, along with a plan for Gaza reconstruction. According to UNRWA, thousands of families have been forced to seek shelter in badly damaged buildings in Khan Younis. The city, which is just north of Rafah, is estimated to be home to some 1.7 million people. All 36 of UNRWA’s shelters in Rafah are now empty, it reported.

The UN agency said it had continued to provide basic humanitarian relief despite the increasingly difficult conditions, illustrated by one photograph of a young girl sitting alone on a rubble-strewn stairwell and another showing huge mounds of rubble and twisted metal next to a largely unscathed building.

Some 690,000 women and girls were believed to lack basic menstrual hygiene kits, privacy and drinking water, UNRWA said.

Highlighting the daily struggles faced by extremely vulnerable people in Gaza, UNRWA cited the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) estimated that around 18,500 pregnant women had been forced to flee Rafah. “Around 10,000 more remain there in desperate conditions,” the UN agency said on X. “Access to healthcare and maternal supplies is minimal. Mothers’ and babies’ health is at risk.” Echoing those deep concerns, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said that there was now “little we can do for the people still in Rafah”, where roads were “unsafe, access limited, and most of our partners and other humanitarian agencies have been displaced”. In an alarming update on the exodus from Rafah since the escalation of the Israeli military operation there, a senior WFP official warned that public health concerns were now “beyond crisis levels”.

while “the sounds, the smells, the everyday life, are horrific and apocalyptic”.

People “have fled to areas where clean water, medical supplies and support are insufficient, food supply is limited, and telecommunications have stopped”, said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director in Palestine.

In support of repeated international calls for an immediate ceasefire, top human rights experts urged all countries to recognize the State of Palestine, as 146 UN member states have done already.