Tuesday, June 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Constable suspended

Staff Reporter
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended a constable on charge of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification. Police spokesman said here on Monday that police constable Manzoor Hussain was working as gunman of Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala and he took a bribe of Rs 40,000 from owner of a hotel situated at Darmanwala Chowk by abusing his powers. The people made video of the constable while taking illegally gratification and spread it through social media.

After receiving complaint, the CPO took serious notice of the viral video and immediately suspended the constable Manzoor Hussain. Further action was under progress, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024