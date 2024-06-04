Dacoit involved in Saudi diplomats’ mobiles snatching held

ISLAMABAD - Investigators from Margalla Police Station have arrested one of the dacoits involved in snatching mobile phones from Saudi diplomats in the F-8 Sector of the federal capital and seized the stolen items. According to a police spokesman, the cops managed to apprehend the accused and recover the stolen phones within 12 hours of the incident. Federal Minister on Interior Mohsin Naqvi, currently on an official visit to London, took notice of the robbery and directed Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to arrest those involved in the heinous crime. The police traced the accused through geo-fencing, CCTV cameras, and human intelligence, recovering the two snatched phones. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accomplices of the main culprit. IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and Deputy Inspector General Ali Raza visited the Saudi Embassy and handed over the recovered mobile phones to the Saudi officials. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the swift action by IGP Rizvi, DIG Ali Raza, and their team. Additionally, the Homicide Investigation Unit of PS Sumbal arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a software engineer outside his house in G-13 Sector. The accused, Ahmed Shafi and Muhammad Yousaf, were traced through CCTV footage and human intelligence, according to DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Ali Raza. Similarly, the HIU of PS Kohsar arrested two proclaimed offenders, Nauman Baig and Khayam, for their alleged involvement in murdering two men and injuring two others.