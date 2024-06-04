Regardless of age restrictions or educational level, keeping children out of school denies them a fundamental right: a quality education. The reasons for not attending school include inadequate academic achievement, unprofessional behavior by teachers, child labor, poverty, and poor-quality education.

Feudalism has historically been a significant factor in hindering education in Sindh and other parts of Pakistan. Powerful landowners often control resources and exert considerable influence over local politics and education. Power-hungry individuals exploit gender inequality, stifling the dreams of both girls and boys. Parents must motivate their children to attend school. Major steps must be taken to create a supportive environment, communicate with kindness, set goals, stay involved, and encourage children in whatever they aspire to do. By addressing these challenges comprehensively, Pakistan can ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive a quality education through the involvement of both the private and public sectors.

IRFAN GUMB,

Islamabad.