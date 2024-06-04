Disaster of Overpopulation in Pakistan

Pakistan is home to approximately 241.9 million people, with an alarming annual growth rate of 2.55%, according to the 2023 census conducted from March to May. The country currently ranks as the 5th most populous in the world. However, this rapid increase in population has diverse repercussions, leading to numerous problems for both the inhabitants and the state.

First, overpopulation exacerbates poverty. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan is the 52nd poorest country in the world, with 40% of its people living below the poverty line. The government struggles to provide essentials effectively for such a large population.

Second, unemployment is a formidable impact of overpopulation. Many people are jobless and find it hard to secure suitable employment, leading to widespread anxiety. A United Nations (UN) report reveals that 20,000 Pakistanis commit suicide annually due to joblessness and poverty. This highlights the severe miseries brought by the burgeoning population.

Third, the water shortage, already a significant issue in Pakistan, is worsened by overpopulation. For instance, a report highlights that nearly 16 million Pakistanis lack access to fresh water. People are struggling to obtain potable water, and the situation is deteriorating day by day.

Every ailment has its remedy, and the mounting misery of overpopulation can be mitigated through effective measures and result-oriented policies. The incumbent government needs to address the burgeoning population seriously, as it poses serious threats to the country’s foundation. It should implement measures that can bring positive change as soon as possible.

WASEEM AHMED,

Sohbatpur.