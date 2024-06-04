Dr Arabella Bhutto elected fellow of AETDEW

HYDERABAD - Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto has been elected as Fellow 2024 of Academy of Engineering and Technology of the Developing -World (AETDEW). This recognition reflects Dr Bhutto’s outstanding contributions in the field of innovation in engineering and technology. Dr Arabella Bhutto’s dedication to advancing engineering and technology in the developing world has been exemplary, and her election as a fellow of AETDEW is a testament to her expertise and leadership in the field.

Her commitment to innovation and excellence has played a significant role in shaping the future of engineering education and research.

As a fellow of AETDEW, Dr Arabella Bhutto will inspire and mentor the upcoming generation related to STEM disciplines through her academic book Lean Canvas for Innovation (LCI) in the developing world.

The mission of AETDEW is to mobilise the engineering, technological and scientific community in the developing world to help the south to achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 through south-south cooperation.