Tuesday, June 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi

Earthquake jolts parts of Karachi
Agencies
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolted parts of Karachi, including the Clifton neighbourhood, on Monday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake struck at a depth of 22 kilometres, with its epicentre located 15 kilometres northeast of Karachi, reported a private news channel. Areas affected included Defence and Clifton, among others. Witnesses reported that frightened residents recited prayers as they rushed outdoors. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. This is the third minor earthquake to hit Karachi in the last few weeks.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024