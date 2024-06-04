EU Turns Right

As Europeans head to the polls to select the next European Commission, a new cloud hangs over the continent. Once relegated to the fringe, Europe’s far-right parties are now firmly part of the mainstream, often emerging as frontrunners against entrenched centrists.

Under Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission has already taken a hawkish stance in Eastern Europe and faced criticism for its stance on the Palestinian conflict. If the far-right gains more influence as many predict, where will European politics go from this already hardline position?

The far-right is not a monolith across the continent; it has evolved differently in various nations since its fringe days. This diversity gives hope to Europe’s left. For instance, France’s Marine Le Pen has led a campaign to sanitize her National Front party to make it more palatable to the common French citizen. While tough on immigration, she seeks a negotiated solution to the Ukraine War. Conversely, Germany’s Alternative for Germany and Austria’s Freedom Party have veered dramatically to the right, becoming more militaristic. They are joined by Dutch anti-Islam populist leader Geert Wilders, who is most virulent against Islam. Spain’s Vox is focused on the Catalan quest for independence, while the ruling Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni tries to maintain a moderate facade. Despite their divergent views, particularly on the future of the Ukraine War, these parties converge on anti-immigration, xenophobia, and Islamophobia. Such views will gain a greater platform on Europe’s stage, even if they currently lack the numbers to bring about widespread policy change.

With the situation in Palestine expected to strongly influence voting patterns on the left, the European Commission elections are delicately poised.