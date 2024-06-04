Federal govt excludes 91 KP projects from PSDP

The federal government ended 91 out of 177 ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Development and Planning Division, the total value of these projects is Rs 1,361 billion. Many of the affected projects were already completed up to 70%. Noteworthy projects among those closed include Swat Motorway Phase Two and the Institute of Petroleum Karak.

Additionally, burn centre in the Institute of Child Health Batkhela Hospital, the Sarozai Dam in Hangu, and the Tanda Dam expansion were removed from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).



The SIFC-approved Chashma Right Bank Canal Gravity project was also excluded.

The division further conveyed that an engineering and women's university in Mardan and several road construction projects were also excluded from the PSDP.