Tuesday, June 04, 2024
FIR registered against 6 people for interfering in govt affairs

Riaz Khan
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan   -   Police have registered FIR against six people including a local journalist for allegedly interfering in the government affairs and threatening and sharing posts against the government officials working at the government wheat warehouse, sources said.

According to the sources, Fahad Patwari of the Revenue Department submitted an application in the Police Station Sheikh Maltoon Town claiming that he was performing official duty at the government wheat warehouse located at Bahram Khan Killy Nowshera road where the government is purchasing wheat. He said that on June 2 he was busy in working when Safoor, resident of Par Hoti, along with four other unknown persons reached the warehouse and allegedly wanted to stop the wheat vehicles of other drivers and enter his vehicles.

He said that he wanted to stop him but he started quarrelling with him and used harsh words and gave him threats.

He stated that later a local journalist named Saed Bacha shared a post on his Facebook ID against him and the DFC alleging that he and DFC allegedly received money from the vehicles for entering the wheat warehouse.  He added that the post of Saed Bacha badly damaged our self-respect.

On the complaint of Fahad Patwari Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station registered a case under section 506, 186 and 34 and started investigations.

Riaz Khan

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1717474347.jpg

