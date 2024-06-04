Football stars visit Islamabad Police HQ

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from World Football, including Michael Owen, Emile Heskey, and Amando Moreno, visited Police Lines Headquarters on Monday. Accompanying them were football club owners, coaches, and media members.

During the visit, a friendly football match took place between the Logistics Division and Security Division police teams, aiming to encourage Islamabad Police officers to engage in healthy activities and promote their mental well-being. The match was attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanveer, and other senior police officials, along with the World Football delegation.

After the match, the IGP Islamabad and the delegation distributed prizes to the winning team and officers who exhibited outstanding performances. The IGP stressed that the match aimed to boost morale among police employees, encourage their participation inhealthy activities, and foster their mental and physical development.

He highlighted the importance of games in personality development and character maturity, contributing to a healthy society. The delegation also visited the firing range, where Islamabad Police officers showcased their skills in dealing with criminals and terrorists, ensuring public safety and security.