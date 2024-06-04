Foreign Office receives all declassified copies of cipher

With the verdict of the cipher case announced, the has received all the declassified copies of cipher.

The FO has received declassified copies from the Senate and National Assembly as the documents had been provided to these institutions during the PTI government.

In 2023, the FO had written a letter to the NA speaker and Senate chairman where they asked for the return of declassified copies.

Sources said the FO’s step to get the declassified copies back was crucial to stop the use of cipher for political reasons.

The PTI government had sent the declassified copies of cipher to NA and Senate after the approval of cabinet to bring the matter before the parliament.

In this regard, a parliamentary committee had also been formed in which the representatives of all political parties were invited, however no PDM member participated in the meeting.