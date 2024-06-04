FSP officers unhappy over NSPP’s training module

Islamabad - Senior officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) have expressed strong reservations on the training module of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) for a national management course due to which their senior colleague Doctor Diyar Khan died owing to the alleged humiliating attitude of the instructors and trainers of the school in Lahore.

in a joint strong worded letter written to the secretary Establishment Division Inamullah Khan Dharejo, 16 senior most officers including spokesperson of the foreign office Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, seven additional secretaries and 7 Pakistani ambassadors in different countries including Doctor Muhammad Faisal High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Khalid Jamali Ambassador to Russia, Ahmed Farooq Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and DG foreign minister office Irfan Shaukat in their letter shared the details and the circumstances which led to the unfortunate death of Diyar Khan.

In the letter, they said according to information collected by them, on the morning of 4th April 2024, Dr Diyar Khan faced undue and humiliating criticism from a junior directing staff over a presentation that induced stress triggering a heart condition/attack ultimately leading to his untimely demise.

In the letter, they said that the case of Dr Khan is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a deeply flawed training system for officers in the civil service of Pakistan.

The letter said neither these training programs with questionable curriculum and teaching techniques have not been able to improve the capacity of officers nor contributed to improving governance in Pakistan, adding a particularly distressing aspect of the training programs is the undue stress and humiliation inflicted upon trainee officers by the trainers.

“We believe that the case of Dr Diyar Khan should serve as a wakeup call for the civil bureaucracy and steps be taken to avoid such tragedies in the future. We, therefore urgently request that a thorough investigation may be initiated into the circumstances surrounding Dr Diyar Khans death”, the letter said. In the letter, the officer said the inquiry should include an examination of the conduct of the training staff, the overall environment of the training program, and an audit of the support system inside NSPP in such cases.

The officers in their letter said for such an inquiry to be credible, it is credible that it should be conducted by an independent team.

The officers in their letter said that they humbly propose that based on the findings of the above recommended inquiry and audit, the establishment division may develop and implement a set of recommendations to reform the training programs and institutions. This may include enhancing the qualification and experience requirements for trainers and creating a respectful and supportive learning environment.

In the letter, the officers also demanded to conduct an independent evaluation of the effectiveness of the 3 tiered training programs and provide value for the public money spent on these programs in light of international best practices.

The letter to the establishment secretary has been sent via foreign secretary Muhammad Syras Sajjad Kazi which said that by addressing these issues through a comprehensive and independent inquiry and audit of the teaching environment and support system at the National School of Public Policy, we can ensure that these training programs fulfill their original purpose of enhancing governance and administrative capacity to serve the people of Pakistan while ensuring the physical and physiological well being of the public officers.