Gandapur directs immediate repairing of power transformers

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in view of the current scenario of power load-shedding has directed all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to immediately make arrangements for the repair and maintenance of out of order electricity transformers in their respective areas adding that the provincial government will provide all required funds to district administrations for this purpose.

He also directed them to work together with WAPDA teams to implement the power load management schedule in letter and spirit in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners held here on Monday at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar. Advisor on Finance Muzzamil Aslam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and other relevant authorities attended the meeting. All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that divisional and district administrations are front line team of government in implementation of its policies and reforms initiatives at grass root level, they need to work out of the book for the enforcement of good governance strategy and providing relief to general public. He stressed that nobody will be victimised on political grounds, government machinery should focus on public service delivery with enthusiasm and satisfaction.

He said that the incumbent government neither believe in political victimisation nor any officer will be transferred on political grounds. However, posting/transfer will be made only on the basis of performance, the officers in field should focus on their performance and improve it up to public satisfaction.

The Chief Minister also directed all the deputy commissioners to strictly monitor the development projects in their respective districts and ensure the quality of work. He also directed the concerned deputy commissioners to immediately rehabilitate the damaged tourism roads and ensure opening of roads leading to tourism destinations adding that the provincial government will provide all required funds to this end.

Ali Amin Gandapur also directed the concerned district administrations for precautionary measures and preparations to cope with possible floods in coming monsoon season further directing the fool proof security and other necessary arrangements for upcoming Moharram.

Regarding Shandur Polo Festival the Chief Minister instructed the concerned quarters for timely and better arrangements and said that availability of required facilities for tourists should be ensured at Shandur Polo Ground. Ali Amn Gandapur also directed for special measures to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha across the province.