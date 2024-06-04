Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Godowns owners directed to get registered by June 30

June 04, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   The Malakand district administration has directed all godowns owners in the district to get registered by June 30 as ordered by the provincial government.

According to a press release issued Monday, the district administration of Malakand has informed all businessmen through a notice that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has implemented the Warehouse Act 2022 under which all warehouses must be registered. It therefore, directed the entrepreneurs to contact District Office, Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection District Malakand till 30 June, warning that unregistered warehousing would face legal action which includes imprisonment and heavy fines.

