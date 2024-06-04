Gold Policy: Redefining foreign exchange reserves

Gold is a highly liquid asset, carries no credit risk and is historically preserving its value over time. It is an investment, a reserve asset and internationally accepted monetary unit forming an integral part of foreign exchange reserves of a country. It plays a key role in macroeconomic stability and can be exchanged for USD or any other reserve currency. It is a crucial tool to hedge inflation and to diversify portfolio both for public and private entities. A safe haven during economic turmoil and melt down. Governments can diversify foreign exchange portfolio and make use of it during times of severe current account deficit. On economic front, gold reserves of a country act as a key strategic asset like any other tactical strength. It is a key determinant of macroeconomic stability and hence the national security of a country. The gold reserves with State Bank of Pakistan have been reported through various sources as 65 metric tons whereas India at the same time is possessing more than 800 metric tons of gold as part of reserve assets of the country.IMF, on the other hand is the biggest gold holding non-governmental organization which exchanges gold for international reserve currencies.

Presently, Pakistan is not having any regulated gold mining, although, there is an indication of both placer gold and rock gold mines reserves available in the country. So the gold available is exotic in nature. Surprisingly, the commercial import of gold is not possible, although, allowed in import policy order. State Bank of Pakistan prohibits the use of foreign exchange on import of such a luxury item as gold. For all that the annual demand of gold in Pakistan is about 170 tons as delineated by gold and jewelry sector stakeholders. Out of these 170 tons, half a gold is recycled while the other half brings into the country through grey channels depriving the national exchequerof a legitimate levy able tax. It also does not contribute to the official reserves of gold. The need of the hour is to announce the first ever gold policy of the country and to pull out all the stops to get maximum benefit out of it.Without having a viable gold policy, the jewelry sector cannot move an inch in a right direction. The linchpin is to not using the much needed rare commodity now a days i.e. foreign exchange. So the first things first, let’s zero in on the ways and means where the official assets of gold have to be facilitated to get a snowball effect. The second essential thing is to open the door for availability of traceable gold for the purpose of export of gold jewelry under no obligation to foreign currency. Hence putting no pressure on scarce forex reserves. A well-articulated multi-pronged strategy with strict implementation is a solution.

Gold is a cherished commodity in Pakistan’s culture. Almost all the gold in Pakistan is being held either for the sole purpose of investment in the form of bullions and coins or an ornament which is again an investment per se. The entire gold and jewelry sector is being governed by SRO 760 (2013) which carries certain limitations that needs to be addressed if a comprehensive gold policy for the country is being drafted and adopted. As a matter of fact,there is a great deal of trust deficit between the policy makers and those who are active in the sector for misusing the preceding SRO 266(2001), where certain unscrupulous elements put to wrong use of SRO 266 to make a quick kill. The right policy for accumulating and circulating gold both at domestic and international level can fetch a tremendous amount of gold as well as foreign exchange for the national exchequer.

There are certain options for the policy makers to explore. First and foremost is the monetization of existing gold stocks in the form of bullions and coins. A ballpark figure of about 5000 tons of gold, as reiterated by trade representatives, is being held in private hands in the form of bullions and coins. The monetization scheme will serve the objective to mobilize the gold held by households and to provide a fillip to gemstones and jewelry sector in the country by making gold available as a raw material as well as a loan from Government or commercial banks depending upon the details of the policy. It will reduce reliance on import of gold using foreign exchange. Pakistan mint can be declared as an official gold refinery in public sector in order to issue bullions under the stamp of Government of Pakistan and the commercial banks may be authorized to open Gold saving Accounts. Both principal and predetermined interest payment to be paid, will have to be “valued” in gold in order to hedge the customer against inflation and price fluctuations. Commercial banks, on the other hand, may be incentivized to be permitted to deposit the mobilized gold as part of their CRR/SLR requirements with State Bank of Pakistan.

The subsequent course of action is to press into service, the unregulated and undeclared gold already exist in the system. It is imperative to devise some strategy where incidence of tax to a certain mutually accepted limit make it convenient to use domestic gold for self-consignment scheme under SRO 760. It has two-fold benefit, a tax collected on declaration of gold and foreign exchange remittance up to 50% of the export value of jewelry as per clause 5(iv) of the above mentioned SRO. In order to provide a safe guard to exporters and to hedge them against the fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rate, an amendment in the SRO 760 is hereby proposed. The sales proceeds from self-consignment may be allowed to remit solely in shape of gold. Out of these proceeds, 50% of gold requires to make mandatory to be encashed in PKR on prevailing rates. In this way half of the gold will be remitted to State Bank of Pakistanincreasing its gold reserves which the bank can liquidate any time to get the foreign exchange. The availability of gold for self-consignment will considerably enhance the foreign exchange and gold reserves of Pakistan. It will translate un accounted and undocumented gold in the market into foreign exchange.

Finally, yet importantly, the option of commercial import of gold and silver, on limited scale for the sole purpose of jewelry export, may be evaluated. The viable recourse is to import precious metals through licensee dealers who may be authorized via open bid auction. The authorized limit of commercial import of gold and silver is best regulated through one or two designated banks. In this way, gold and silver will be available for B2C retail market and the sale proceeds in the form of foreign exchange will significantly enhance the foreign remittances. The B2C market has the greater potential of value addition and hence the substantial earnings for the mother Land. Mandatory assaying and hallmarking and standardization of gold will boost the confidence of both buyers and sellers. Guidelines for compulsory quality certifications for all forms of gold will encourage accountability and foster an environment of trust. These measures will support the overall ecosystem set by the proposed Gold Policy.

SHAHID JAVED MALIK

The writer is a gemologist and jewelry sector analyst.